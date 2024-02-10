Jurgen Klopp names the Liverpool player who has looked good in training this week

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp is relishing having Wataru Endo back for Liverpool.

The midfielder is once again available for the Reds after missing the past seven games. Endo was on duty with Japan at the Asian Cup before they suffered a quarter-final loss against Iran.

Endo signed for Liverpool from Stuttgart for £16 million in the summer transfer window. After a slow start to his Anfield career, he nailed down a starting berth in Klopp's side. Endo started five successive games in the number-six role, with wins over West Ham, Burnley and Newcastle delivered along with draws against Manchester United and Arsenal.

Liverpool will be without midfield trio Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic for today's clash against Burnley. But Endo is gives the Reds a boost and Klopp admitted the 31-year-old has looked god in training.

Asked how important it is having Endo back, the Reds boss said: "Very [important]. Yeah, from that point of view, it might have been the wrong point besides that we came through that period without him pretty well. That was pretty impressive. Wataru before he left was really super-influential on the pitch.