Jurgen Klopp admitted that he's not been impressed by Ibrahima Konate's recent Liverpool performances - as he expects the defender to hit such lofty standards.

Konate has been in fine form for the Premier League leaders. The France international has produced dominant displays in the Reds' two games against title rivals Arsenal, as well as in winners over West Ham United, Newcastle United and Fulham.

Having had niggling injury issues during his previous two campaigns at Anfield, the France international has completed 90 minutes in Liverpool's previous three matches.

With Joel Matip sidelined with a knee injury, Konate has firmly established himself as Virgil van Dijk's first-choice centre-back partner. Speaking ahead of Liverpool's trip to AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday, Klopp was ahead how impressed he's been by Konate of late. The Liverpool manager replied: "Not too impressed, to be honest, it's just what I expect from him because that's what he is able to do.

"I thought our last line in particular did really well in all positions. Jarell Quansah did exceptionally well. Virgil [van Dijk] plays a great season, Joe Gomez. In this moment of time, we are top of the table so can you get there if the boys are not performing on a pretty high level? But for us it's essential. All the numbers you have over a season, most of them you can kind of ignore, forget – the number of goals conceded, you never can ignore.