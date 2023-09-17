Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp told of his joy for Jarell Quansah who was the only Liverpool player who looked ‘alright’ in the first half of the victory over Wolves.

The 20-year-old was handed a maiden Premier League start at Molineux on Saturday. With Virgil van Dijk suspended, Trent Alexander-Arnold out with a hamstring injury and Ibrahima Konate only recovering from an injury of his own, Quansah lined-up alongside Joel Matip in central defence.

Liverpool were well below par in the opening 45 minutes against Wolves and went into the break a goal behind courtesy of Hwang Hee-chan’s strike. Yet Quansah’s performance was one that caught Klopp’s eye despite many of his senior troops under-performing. The Reds boss said: “He did well, he did really well. It was really good, a nice, wonderful experience for him. He came on always in very decisive moments, he didn’t come on to close games or whatever, we had to do something there.

“And today he was good, I have to say. In such a disorganised team like we were in the first half, being the one who looks kind of alright is a statement absolutely. So, really happy for him. He is obviously pretty happy in the moment as well. A good boy.”

Liverpool bucked up their ideas in the second half. Cody Gakpo, Andy Robertson and an own goal via a Harvey Elliott shot delivered the Reds a 3-1 victory and deliver a fourth triumph in the opening five games.