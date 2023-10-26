Register
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Jurgen Klopp names two more Liverpool youngsters who would have played after trio make debuts

Liverpool cruised to a 5-1 Europa League victory over Toulouse at Anfield with academy products Luke Chambers, Calum Scanlon and James McConnell all featuring.

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Oct 2023, 22:59 BST
Luke Chambers. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty ImagesLuke Chambers. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
Luke Chambers. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on his fledgling Liverpool trio who featured in the Europa League victory over Toulouse.

The Reds cruised to a 5-1 win as they made it three wins from as many games in Group E and took another step towards qualifying for the knockout stage.

Klopp opted to a full debut to Luke Chambers at left-back in the encounter. The 19-year-old was then replaced by Calum Scanlon, 18, in the second half before James McConnell, 19, came off the bench in the closing stages.

Most Popular

And the Liverpool boss admitted that Ben Doak, the 17-year-old winger, also would have played if he was not injured along with 18-year-old Bobby Clark.

Speaking to TNT Sport, the Reds boss said: “It was more that we thought the boys really needed that now. I can tell them how much I like them, but then from time to time, we have to show it. In good moments, you can give the boys opportunities. They all took it. Ben Doak would have had minutes for sure tonight. Bobby Clark is coming back from injury. We have a lot of good boys and we trust them."

Related topics:Jurgen KloppEuropa League