Jurgen Klopp names two more Liverpool youngsters who would have played after trio make debuts
Liverpool cruised to a 5-1 Europa League victory over Toulouse at Anfield with academy products Luke Chambers, Calum Scanlon and James McConnell all featuring.
Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on his fledgling Liverpool trio who featured in the Europa League victory over Toulouse.
The Reds cruised to a 5-1 win as they made it three wins from as many games in Group E and took another step towards qualifying for the knockout stage.
Klopp opted to a full debut to Luke Chambers at left-back in the encounter. The 19-year-old was then replaced by Calum Scanlon, 18, in the second half before James McConnell, 19, came off the bench in the closing stages.
And the Liverpool boss admitted that Ben Doak, the 17-year-old winger, also would have played if he was not injured along with 18-year-old Bobby Clark.
Speaking to TNT Sport, the Reds boss said: “It was more that we thought the boys really needed that now. I can tell them how much I like them, but then from time to time, we have to show it. In good moments, you can give the boys opportunities. They all took it. Ben Doak would have had minutes for sure tonight. Bobby Clark is coming back from injury. We have a lot of good boys and we trust them."