Jurgen Klopp: Newcastle success this season not all down to money

Newcastle United may boast the richest owners in world football, but Jurgen Klopp does not believe their recent success is entirely down to that.

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United embraces Juergen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James Park on April 30, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed suggestions that Newcastle's recent change of fortunes is entirely down to the wealth of their new Saudi owners.

The Magpies were in the midst of a relegation battle when they were taken over by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in October 2021.

Past the midway point of this season, however, they find themselves in the Premier League top four and with a League Cup final outing coming up.

But that is not all down to lavish spending, according to Klopp, who has been impressed by Eddie Howe's work in improving several players already at the club.

He said: "Eddie has done an exceptional job, absolutely exceptional. We all spoke about that, the financial possibilities they have, or will have in the future, are exceptional, but it is not because of that, not at all.

"He came there in a difficult situation, they stayed comfortably in the league, and then the new season it's not like you didn't recognise the team anymore, like they had a complete overhaul.

"Building on the team they had, improving players there like [Miguel] Almiron. I always liked him but the way they are playing fits him extremely well.

"Callum Wilson is a fantastic striker, bringing in Isak makes absolute sense, Bruno Guimaraes is a massive player for them.

"But then lots of players were still there and that speaks volumes about the manager, how much he turned them around and made them a proper threat for everybody with a super-intense football style."

Liverpool sit nine points behind Newcastle in the league table ahead of Saturday's meeting between the sides, albeit with a game in hand.

And Klopp did not shy away from the fact that this weekend's game is a huge one for him and his players if they are to keep their slim hopes of a top-four finish alive.

He added: "This is a massive game. If we want to reach something this season, we have to chase everybody, especially those who are ahead of us in the table.

"The only way we can do it is give it a try and that's what we do. Tough one; Newcastle the best defence in the league, lost just once and it was against us, we needed a late, late goal.