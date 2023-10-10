The Liverpool boss has had little chance to deploy Alexis Mac Allister in a more attacking role since signing from Brighton.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Alexis Mac Allister was serenaded by the Brighton faithful, who were under strict orders by head coach Roberto De Zerbi. While he was given a proper send-off at the end of last season before his switch to Liverpool, Mac Allister remains adored by those on the south coast.

Having scored 10 Premier League goals last season and played a key role as Argentina claimed World Cup glory in Qatar, an AMEX Stadium departure was inevitable in the summer transfer window. For all of the hurtling progress the Seagulls have made and the persistent heralding lavished on owner Tony Bloom in regard to the way he runs the club, they're actually aware that a footballing hierarchy exists.

De Zerbi, Bloom and supporters alike knew Mac Allister would be on the move. Anfield was his destination of choice in a £35 million deal - a fee lauded by plenty. Yet with the season already reaching the juncture of the second international break, Kopites are still to witness the imperious form Mac Allister displayed for Brighton.

The 24-year-old forged himself a burgeoning reputation operating as an attack-minded midfielder for the Seagulls. Yet for Liverpool, he's been deployed in a holding role, nullifying his threat on the front foot. There have been some brief moments, with his exquisite ball over the top assisting Darwin Nunez's goal in the 3-1 victory over West Ham. However, that is Mac Allister's solitary goal contribution for the Reds thus far.

The summer departures of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner, coupled with the arrivals of Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch towards the end of the window, has meant that Mac Allister adapting to the number-six role. Ahead of the clash against Brighton, Jurgen Klopp admitted he still didn't know what Mac Allister's best position in midfield was.

“We didn’t even look for his best position yet, we just use him,” said Klopp. “He’s a fantastic player. I love everything about him, super-smart, tactically and off the pitch as well. So that’s really, really nice to work with him.

“If we as a team defend well, he can play definitely the six, definitely. Did I know that before? I had a guess, but I was not sure because I didn’t know exactly how all the other boys will do defending and because we defend more compact and better than we did in our bad phases last year.”

Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool applauds the fans following the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool FC at American Express Community Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Following the 2-2 last Sunday, however, the Liverpool chief may well feel have found his answer. In the first half especially, Mac Allister struggled. Brighton were all too wary of his limitations and took full advantage. In the 20th minute, three players surrounded him when he was pilfered of possession. Granted, Virgil van Dijk shouldn't have played the pass but Mac Allister scarcely exuded confidence and Simon Adingra opened the scoring for Brighton. His display in the second period was improved significantly, with the added physicality of Ryan Gravenberch a key reason. But throughout the game Mac Allister lost possession eight times, committed three fouls and managed only one shot that was blocked.

In fairness, Liverpol's seismic midfield changes in the summer, coupled with the injuries to Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic, are why he's featuring in a position that's not his best. After playing 45 minutes in the Europa League victory over Union SG earlier in the week, Endo was unused at Brighton which suggests he's still to adapt to the demands of Klopp.

Curtis Jones, who has not just survived but thrived despite four midfielders being signed in the summer, had made the position on the left-hand side of the midfield his own before his red card against Tottenham. And Dominik Szoboslai has been arguably Liverpool's standout star this term when functioning on the right.

