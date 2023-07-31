Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel

Jurgen Klopp picks out Liverpool star who looks ‘fast like hell’ as Chelsea clash nears

Liverpool earned a 4-0 pre-season victory over Leicester City and Luis Diaz caught the manager’s eye.

By Will Rooney
Published 31st Jul 2023, 06:00 BST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty ImagesLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp waxed lyrical about the form of Luis Diaz during Liverpool’s pre-season campaign.

The winger endured an injury-ravaged 2022-23 campaign, having been sidelined for six months with a serious knee injury.

But Diaz made his return to fitness last April and will be aiming to build on the exciting performances he’s delivered since arriving from Porto for £37.5 million in January 2022.

Most Popular

The Colombia international came off the bench for the second half of the Reds’ 4-0 victory over Leicester City in Singapore on Sunday. And although Diaz was not on target, his display left Klopp plenty enthused.

Speaking to LFC TV, the Liverpool manager said: “It’s good. The boys have to perform. That area is massive, they are all top-class players and Lucho is obviously looks sharp, looks fresh, looks fast like hell. You can really give him the ball and the outcome will be there. Either he can provide something or he can finish it off himself.

“In one situation, the finish was not perfect but the movement was completely free and we could come down there and he could choose left or right. A lot of good things, sensational atmosphere and the level of appreciatiation, rather from us, is really special. All the people are great here - good day.”

Related topics:Jurgen Klopp