Jurgen Klopp waxed lyrical about the form of Luis Diaz during Liverpool’s pre-season campaign.
The winger endured an injury-ravaged 2022-23 campaign, having been sidelined for six months with a serious knee injury.
But Diaz made his return to fitness last April and will be aiming to build on the exciting performances he’s delivered since arriving from Porto for £37.5 million in January 2022.
The Colombia international came off the bench for the second half of the Reds’ 4-0 victory over Leicester City in Singapore on Sunday. And although Diaz was not on target, his display left Klopp plenty enthused.
Speaking to LFC TV, the Liverpool manager said: “It’s good. The boys have to perform. That area is massive, they are all top-class players and Lucho is obviously looks sharp, looks fresh, looks fast like hell. You can really give him the ball and the outcome will be there. Either he can provide something or he can finish it off himself.
“In one situation, the finish was not perfect but the movement was completely free and we could come down there and he could choose left or right. A lot of good things, sensational atmosphere and the level of appreciatiation, rather from us, is really special. All the people are great here - good day.”