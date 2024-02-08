Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There were few complaints from Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool's players and fans alike.

Ibrahima Konate tried to make his case but knew it was an exercise in futility. With the Reds already trailing Arsenal 2-1, the defender hauled down a breaking Kai Havertz in the 88th minute and was branded a second yellow card - and ultimately his marching orders.

A dismal display at the Emirates Stadium was compounded by Konate's red card. Now the France international must serve a one-match suspension when Liverpool face Burnley on Saturday. It means that Jurgen Klopp will be forced to shuffle his pack against the Clarets. A new partner for Virgil van Dijk in central defence is required.

Most would concur that the pairing of van Dijk and Konate is Liverpool's strongest and it is a blow. And while Burnley languish in the Premier League relegation zone, the Reds won't be underestimating them.

With Joel Matip also sidelined for potentially the rest of the season with an ACL injury suffered in December, it means that Klopp has two options who he could play alongside van Dijk.

Jarell Quansah has enjoyed a magnificent, unforeseen breakthrough campaign. This time last year, he was only two-and-a-half weeks into a loan spell at League One side Bristol Rovers. Now the 20-year-old is regarded as an out-and-out top-flight performer after 17 appearances in all competitions to date.

Indeed, in Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Burnley in the reverse fixture at Turf Moor, Quansah was handed a berth alongside van Dijk. There's no doubt the England under-21 international will be hoping for another start against Vincent Kompany's men.

Yet Joe Gomez will also be eyeing a return to his favoured position - and is probably more deserving overall. The versatile defender has rejuvenated his Reds career this term - particularly over the past six weeks. With both senior left-backs Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas unavailable because of respective shoulder and collarbone injuries, Gomez has filled in adeptly.

So too had he made an impact in games off the bench this term. Coming on to feature on the right flank has not only allowed Trent Alexander-Arnold to move into midfield but Gomez's marauding runs have given Liverpool a different attacking weapon. His man-of-the-match cameo in a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace was the standout.

But Gomez's favoured position is in the centre of the rearguard. He made that admission only in November. Chances in that role have been scarce, though. In 2023-24, he started a solitary Premier League game in the position, which was a 3-0 win over Aston Villa. Last season, he amassed 14 outings at centre-half and there were zero in 2021-22.

However, it's easy to forget that when Liverpool won their maiden Premier League title in 2019-20, Gomez was van Dijk's chief partner. They played together in 22 games as the Reds were crowned champions for the first time in 30 years. Gomez also featured in both games as Klopp's troops claimed the Club World Cup in Qatar.

Throughout that campaign, Alexander-Arnold and Robertson made up the rest of the back four - with goalkeeper Alisson Becker conceding a total of just 33 league goals. Both are Alexander-Arnold and Robertson are again available, with the former starting at Arsena following a knee injury before he was replaced by Robertson in the 57th minute.