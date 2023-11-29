Jurgen Klopp primed to call up Liverpool rookie to squad for Europa League clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Caomhin Kelleher was already set for his latest Liverpool appearance in the Europa League despite the injury setback to Alisson Becker.

The Republic of Ireland international is firmly the Reds' cup goalkeeper for the season. Carabao Cup duties have previously belonged to him but the demotion to Europe's second-tier competition means that Kelleher has the opportunity of more appearances this season.

Having strongly been linked with an Anfield departure in the summer, a promise of more games and perspective from Jurgen Klopp, as assistant manager Pep Lijnders put it, meant that he remained at the club.

Kelleher is in line for his sixth appearance of the campaign when LASK visit Anfield, already two more than he made last season. In truth, he could be primed for a sustained run in the team should Alisson who suffered what appeared to be a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw at Manchester City, be sidelined for a period.

However, it will mean that Liverpool will be short of senior back-up options against Austrian outfit LASK on Thursday night.

That is because Adrian has not been included in the Reds' Europa League squad for the group stage. UEFA rules meant that Klopp had to omit a player from his set-up and ultimately decided to hand a berth to Ben Doak - not eligible to be named on 'List B' because he's not been at Anfield for two years - in a bid to help his encouraging development.

Therefore, a spot among the substitutes for either Vitezslav Jaros or Fabian Mrozek is likely. Czech Republic-born Jaros, 22, is the more experienced of the pair, having had loan spells with Patrick Thistle, Notts County and Stockport County in his career. He's played twice for the under-21s in the Premier League International Cup this campaign. Mrozek, a 20-year-old stopper from Poland, has made five appearances for Barry Lewtas' youngsters in 2023-24.

The more recognisable name to fans may be Marcelo Pitaluga. The 20-year-old is a Brazil youth international, having been signed from Fluminense and impressed on loan at non-league Macclesfield last term.