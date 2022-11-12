Jurgen Klopp provides 12-word update on Roberto Firmino contract negotiations

Roberto Firmino is out of contract at Liverpool in June 2023.

Jurgen Klopp revealed that ‘normal conversations’ are ongoing about Roberto Firmino’s future.

The striker has been at the fulcrum of Klopp’s sucess as Liverpool manager. Firmino has scored 106 goals in 347 appearances since arriving rom Hoffenheim in 2015 and helped the Reds win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Firmino, 31, is out of contract at the end of the season. Having been expected to be fifth choice in the attacking pecking order this season - behind Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and summer signing Darwin Nunez - the Brazilian has scored eight goals in 20 appearances.

Certainly, he has rejuvenated his Anfield career and sections of fans would like to see Firmino tied down to a new deal.