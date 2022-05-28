The Liverpool boss has provided the latest injury news on Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho ‘look good’ to feature in the Champions League final against Real Madrid tonight (20.00 BST).

Both players have been doubtful heading into the showpiece clash in Paris.

Fabinho has missed the Reds’ past three games with a hamstring injury.

Thiago, meanwhile, limped off in Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat of Wolves on the final day of the Premier League campaign last week.

The pair have both travelled to the French capital, though.

And Klopp provided a positive injury update on both.

What’s been said

Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool stretch during the Liverpool FC Training Session at Stade de France on May 27, 2022 in Paris, France. Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on May 28, 2022. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Speaking at yesterday’s press conference, the Reds boss said: “Looks good for both. Fabinho trained completely normal.

“Thiago trained yesterday with the team, will train today and then we go from there.”

Liverpool are aiming to win a seventh Champions League in the club’s history.

They’ve already claimed the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this season, as well as finishing second to Manchester City in the Premier League.