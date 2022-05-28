Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho ‘look good’ to feature in the Champions League final against Real Madrid tonight (20.00 BST).
Both players have been doubtful heading into the showpiece clash in Paris.
Fabinho has missed the Reds’ past three games with a hamstring injury.
Thiago, meanwhile, limped off in Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat of Wolves on the final day of the Premier League campaign last week.
The pair have both travelled to the French capital, though.
And Klopp provided a positive injury update on both.
What’s been said
Speaking at yesterday’s press conference, the Reds boss said: “Looks good for both. Fabinho trained completely normal.
“Thiago trained yesterday with the team, will train today and then we go from there.”
Liverpool are aiming to win a seventh Champions League in the club’s history.
They’ve already claimed the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this season, as well as finishing second to Manchester City in the Premier League.
Madrid, meanwhile, seek a record-breaking 14th European Cup.