Luis Diaz injury update ahead of Liverpool vs Wolves.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Luis Diaz is edging closer to a Liverpool injury return.

The winger has been sidelined for the Reds since suffering a knee problem in a 3-2 loss to Arsenal in October.

Diaz, who moved to Anfield from Porto for £50 million in January 2022, suffered a setback in his recovery when Liverpool jetted off to Dubai in December during the break for the World Cup.

But the Colombia international has recently stepped up his rehab - with Klopp confirming that he watched Diaz train for 30 minutes recently.