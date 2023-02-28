Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Luis Diaz is edging closer to a Liverpool injury return.
The winger has been sidelined for the Reds since suffering a knee problem in a 3-2 loss to Arsenal in October.
Diaz, who moved to Anfield from Porto for £50 million in January 2022, suffered a setback in his recovery when Liverpool jetted off to Dubai in December during the break for the World Cup.
But the Colombia international has recently stepped up his rehab - with Klopp confirming that he watched Diaz train for 30 minutes recently.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Reds’ clash against Wolves tomorrow, manager Klopp said: “Luis, I saw and watched half-an-hour of a rehab session on the pitch. Shooting, moving, looks all really good but was not in team training yet so that’s probably the decisive information.”