‘The decisive information’ - Jurgen Klopp provides 33-word Liverpool injury update on Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz injury update ahead of Liverpool vs Wolves.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
2 minutes ago

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Luis Diaz is edging closer to a Liverpool injury return.

The winger has been sidelined for the Reds since suffering a knee problem in a 3-2 loss to Arsenal in October.

Diaz, who moved to Anfield from Porto for £50 million in January 2022, suffered a setback in his recovery when Liverpool jetted off to Dubai in December during the break for the World Cup.

But the Colombia international has recently stepped up his rehab - with Klopp confirming that he watched Diaz train for 30 minutes recently.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Reds’ clash against Wolves tomorrow, manager Klopp said: “Luis, I saw and watched half-an-hour of a rehab session on the pitch. Shooting, moving, looks all really good but was not in team training yet so that’s probably the decisive information.”

