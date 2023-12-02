Jurgen Klopp with Liverpool manager Thiago Alcantara. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp reaffirmed that Thiago Alcantara will still not be fit for Liverpool until the new year.

Thiago underwent hip surgery in April and has been ruled out of action since. The midfielder has briefly returned to training on a couple of occasions but continues to be troubled by his problem.

Klopp revealed at the start of November that he expected the Spaniard to be absent for the remainder of 2023. Asked for an update on Thiago ahead of Liverpool's clash against Fulham at Anfield on Sunday, the Liverpool manager said: "Nothing changed. We said that needs time and we will give him that time. As easy as that. [We] see him every day, he is still a fantastic guy who works hard to get back. That’s all."