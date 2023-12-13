Alexis Mac Allister is doubtful for Liverpool's clash against Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp has provided a detailed update on the midfielder's injury, which he suffered in last week's 2-0 win at Sheffield United. Mac Allister was forced to miss last weekend's 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace as he battles back from his setback.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old has been left out of Liverpool's squad for tomorrow's Europa League clash against Union SG in Belgium. The Reds then face bitter rivals United in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday. Klopp, speaking ahead of the Union encounter, admits that Mac Allister's setback is something he has never witnessed in his career.

Klopp said: “I am obviously not a doctor but they explain it to me pretty much every day why he is not ready yet and it is obviously a bit more tricky than we thought in the first moment. The other boy stepped on his knee and the stud went through pretty much the muscle onto the bone. And now we have to wait until the bone is healed and until Macca can deal with the pain because it is pretty painful.