'Never had this before' - Jurgen Klopp admits 'tricky' Alexis Mac Allister injury as graphic detail given
Liverpool face Man Utd in the Premier League but Alexis Mac Allister may not be available.
Alexis Mac Allister is doubtful for Liverpool's clash against Manchester United.
Jurgen Klopp has provided a detailed update on the midfielder's injury, which he suffered in last week's 2-0 win at Sheffield United. Mac Allister was forced to miss last weekend's 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace as he battles back from his setback.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 24-year-old has been left out of Liverpool's squad for tomorrow's Europa League clash against Union SG in Belgium. The Reds then face bitter rivals United in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday. Klopp, speaking ahead of the Union encounter, admits that Mac Allister's setback is something he has never witnessed in his career.
Klopp said: “I am obviously not a doctor but they explain it to me pretty much every day why he is not ready yet and it is obviously a bit more tricky than we thought in the first moment. The other boy stepped on his knee and the stud went through pretty much the muscle onto the bone. And now we have to wait until the bone is healed and until Macca can deal with the pain because it is pretty painful.
“Macca is actually a super-tough guy so we have probably to make sure just from an infection point of view nothing happens. That’s really important. I never had this injury for one of my players before but now we have it. I hope it will not take that long, I would like to say it’s day by day – but that would look like he could maybe play the next game but he will not be ready for that as well. So, I hope the next three or four days he makes big steps and then we will see.”