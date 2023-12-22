Jurgen Klopp provides Andy Robertson injury return date as Liverpool defender is left 'annoyed'
Andy Robertson has not played for Liverpool since October.
Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Andy Robertson will be back for Liverpool next month.
The left-back has been sidelined since October after suffering a shoulder injury while on Scotland duty that required surgery. As a consequence, Robertson has missed the previous 15 matches with Kostas Tsimikas deputising along with Joe Gomez.
Certainly, Klopp would like Robertson back as swiftly as possible in Liverpool's Premier League title charge. The Reds sit second in the table but could go top should they come out triumphant in their top-of-the-table encounter against Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday (17.30 GMT).
Robertson will again be forced to watch on from the sidelines, although he remains in good overall physical shape despite being restricted from team training. And Klopp is optimistic that the 29-year-old won't be on the treatment table for much longer.
Speaking ahead of the Arsenal clash when asked about Roberton's fitness, Klopp said: "Andy, I was sat with yesterday. Actually, he is doing well. The shoulder is not there but the rest of the body is fine. We have to be patient a bit longer but he is fine.
"He can do all of the physical work which annoys him because he's not allowed to train properly. But physically when he’s allowed to go shoulder-wise, it will be a short time until he will be back. We all hope it will be January but I don’t know."