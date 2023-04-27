Jurgen Klopp has explained why he left Ibrahima Konate out of Liverpool's squad for the victory over West Ham United.

The centre-back was omitted from the Reds' squad for the 2-1 win at the London Stadium. Konate represented the only change Klopp made to his starting line-up as Liverpool recorded three successive wins and moved up to sixth in the Premier League table. Cody Gakpo and Joel Matip were on the scoresheet.

Konate had featured in the Reds' previous five games. However, Klopp admitted in the build-up to the encounter that the France international was troubled by a slight problem. And the Liverpool boss admitted Konate could have played against West Ham but was not risked.