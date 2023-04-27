Register
Jurgen Klopp provides Ibrahima Konate injury update ahead of Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Ibrahima Konate injury news ahead of Liverpool vs Tottenham.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 26th Apr 2023, 23:26 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST

Jurgen Klopp has explained why he left Ibrahima Konate out of Liverpool's squad for the victory over West Ham United.

The centre-back was omitted from the Reds' squad for the 2-1 win at the London Stadium. Konate represented the only change Klopp made to his starting line-up as Liverpool recorded three successive wins and moved up to sixth in the Premier League table. Cody Gakpo and Joel Matip were on the scoresheet.

Konate had featured in the Reds' previous five games. However, Klopp admitted in the build-up to the encounter that the France international was troubled by a slight problem. And the Liverpool boss admitted Konate could have played against West Ham but was not risked.

Klopp said: “Ibou could have played - he's not injured. But in the last two or three weeks, he had to rest like two days, one day then half-a-session, stuff like this. I thought we have to make sure he can recover properly so he doesn't get injured. That's why we left him completely at home and that's it pretty much.”

