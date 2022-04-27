Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino and manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Roberto Firmino will miss Liverpool's Champions League semi-final first leg against Villarreal.
The Brazil international remains sidelined with an ankle injury he suffered in the FA Cup last-four victory over Manchester City earlier this month.
As a consequence, Firmino has been absent for subsequent defeats of Manchester United and Everton in the Premier League.
Certainly, the Reds will be disappointed the striker cannot be involved against Villareal.
He's scored five goals in six Champions League games this season.
Klopp told the club's website: "I don't think [he is ready] yet.
“He is running outside and that's good, obviously, but I am not sure. Maybe somebody will surprise me afterwards and tell me: 'Yes, Bobby is in.'
"[I will have] open arms, but I don't think so.
“Apart from that, no [new injuries] that I know yet.”
Firmino was one of two players who were absent from Liverpool training yesterday.