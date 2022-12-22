Roberto Firmino alongside Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Jurgen Klopp believes that Robert Firmino’s injury ‘isn’t a big one’.
The striker is absent for Liverpool’s first game back after the World Cup. Firmino was due to start but is replaced by Darwin Nunez - the only player in the team who took part in the tournament in Qatar.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Reds boss Klopp said: “We play mainly the players who had a break and did all the sessions apart from Bobby. He unfortunately was injured two days ago in training - not a big one but big enough for this period.
“That’s why Darwin is now starting. Darwin could have started anyway but Darwin is starting now. Apart from that, all the others could have played. I’m pretty sure Hendo (Jordan Henderson) could have played, Fabinho could have played, Ali (Alisson Becker) could have played but that’s clear with the competition.”