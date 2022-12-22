Roberto Firmino injury absence explained for Liverpool’s clash vs Man City.

Roberto Firmino alongside Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp believes that Robert Firmino’s injury ‘isn’t a big one’.

The striker is absent for Liverpool’s first game back after the World Cup. Firmino was due to start but is replaced by Darwin Nunez - the only player in the team who took part in the tournament in Qatar.

Advertisement

Speaking to Sky Sports, Reds boss Klopp said: “We play mainly the players who had a break and did all the sessions apart from Bobby. He unfortunately was injured two days ago in training - not a big one but big enough for this period.