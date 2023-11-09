Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Ryan Gravenberch has suffered a minor knee injury and will not feature for Liverpool in their clash against Toulouse in the Europa League tomorrow.

The midfielder was absent from training earlier today. Gravenberch has not travelled for the encounter against Toulouse but Klopp has insisted that his issue is not serious.

Gravenberch's fellow Dutchman Virgil van Dijk is another not with the Reds squad in France. That is because of illness and Liverpool didn't want to risk it spreading throughout the squad.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp said: "Virgil is a little bit ill. It will not be a big plane but we didn't want to risk him on the plane. He should be absolutely all right for the weekend.

"Ryan got a little niggle in the knee. Not major, he was running today but we hope there is a chance for Brentford and will definitely be back after the international break. That doesn't happen now and that's why he's not here."

Curtis Jones is another who will be absent. He suffered a hamstring injury in last week's Carabao Cup win over Bournemouth but a scan revealed he only has a grade one tear and will be back after the international break.

