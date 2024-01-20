Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp was tight-lipped on whether Jorg Schmadtke will remain Liverpool's sporting director in the long term.

The key backroom position is face uncertainty after changes in the past two summers. Michael Edwards, the cult hero among Reds fans for helping recruit the likes of Mo Salah, Virgin van Dijk and Alisson Becker, departed in 2022. And after just a year in the post, Julian Ward surprisingly left the role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That led to Liverpool bringing in former Wolfsburg supremeo Schmadtke last summer. The German helped sign Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo as well as broker the sales of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Schmadtke's current Anfield contract runs out at the end of the 2023-24 season although it's unclear if he will pen fresh terms. And while the former goalkeeper was plenty busy in his maiden transfer window, Klopp - speaking ahead of Liverpool's Premier League trip to Bournemouth - admitted that January will remain quiet.

Via the Liverpool Echo, Klopp said: "There is nothing really to say about that from me. There must be other people in the club who talk about that.

"My relationship with him is good, my relationship was top with the other two guys (Michael Edwards and Julian Ward) as well, going back to Ian Ayre as well So my relationship is good with these guys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I have no doubt. So many people work in and around that department, they are always here. A sporting director like Jorg helped a lot in the last window, definitely but you are right, at the moment it looks like it will be a quiet window, I can guarantee that but at the moment it is all fine.

"We will announce something if there is something to announce. I am pretty sure that everybody thinks that [appointing] Jorg Schmadtke was my decision but it's not that I have a list of sporting directors and the first five or six are from Germany and then [numbers] seven and eight are from Switzerland or whatever and then we go and find the English guy. Absolutely not.