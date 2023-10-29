Luis Diaz does not feature for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest.

Jurgen Klopp admitted that Luis Diaz had a ‘tough night’ with the winger omitted from Liverpool’s squad for the clash against Nottingham Forest.

Diaz’s parents were kidnapped in his native Colombia. His mother has been rescued but it’s still unclear if his father is now safe. Unsurprisingly, Diaz is not involved for the visit of Forest to Anfield.

Liverpool manager Klopp said via BBC Sport: “We had to obviously make a late change because of the private situation involving Luis Diaz.