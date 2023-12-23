Luis Diaz of Liverpool leaves the field after sustaining an injury during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on December 23, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on Kostas Tsimikas and Luis Diaz after Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

The Reds duo were forced off in the Premier League top-of-the-table clash. Tsimikas was on the bench of a collision with Bukayo Saka and knocked Klopp down as a result of the tackle. The left-back went off clutching his collarbone, which is broken and is set to be sidelined for a prologned period - which is a hammer blow with fellow left-back Andy Robertson also absent with a shoulder proble,.

Diaz, meanwhile, was withdrawn in the second period with a knee issue, although Klopp is unsure on the extent of the winger's issue.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Liverpool manager Klopp said: "A massive shadow was Kostas Tsimikas. His collarbone is definitely broken. All the rest, we have to see. He'll be out for a long time, which is hard to swallow with the Robo situation."

On the collision with Tsimikas, Klopp said: "Of course it effected me. I had no pain but thought maybe Kostas was going to be fine. I would happily give my collarbone for him to be fit again. It is not cool when something like that happens in front of you and you are involved in that, I was not sure what even happened or if I fell on him. It is not nice to see."

Klopp then provided further detail on Diaz's issue to reporters after the game. He said: "I hope not. He has pain, it was knee on knee and in that moment we wanted to change twice and then Lucho was down.

