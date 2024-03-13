Jurgen Klopp provides big Mo Salah fitness update as Liverpool's clash against Man Utd looms
Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Mo Salah is ready to return to Liverpool's starting line-up.
The Reds' talisman had been struggling with a hamstring injury suffered at the African Cup of Nations representing Egypt. Salah then sustained a recurrence of his issue coming off the bench in a 4-1 win at Brentford.
However, Salah has now made two substitute appearances, having been given a 15-minute cameo in last week's 5-1 thrashing of Sparta Prague in the Europa League before featuring for 30 minutes in the thrilling 1-1 draw against Premier League title rivals Manchester City.
Liverpool have two more games this week; first against Sparta in the last-16 second leg at Anfield tomorrow night before making the trip to Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday.
As the Reds continue to challenge for four trophies, they'll want their talisman playing as frequently as possible. And although he might not be ready to play an entire 90 minutes, featuring from the outset is something very much possible for Salah.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Liverpool manager Klopp said: "It’s possible playing longer the last game but that’s the game. It’s important we build up Mo but in this (Man City) game, changing at half-time and was not necessary or possible, we have to deal with changes really carefully. He’s ready. Everything is good now, we don’t have to deal with these things anymore.
"I’m sure he’s ready for 90 minutes, I’m not sure if he should do 90 minutes but he’s ready to start. That’s how it is. He would have been ready to start the last game but not sure how long, that’s always the problem when he came back.
"There was a game on last Sunday, there 10 more Premier League games and hopefully a lot of cup and European games. They are all as important and Mo is completely fine with that. Would he have loved to have played a bit longer? Probably yes. I cannot before the game decide what to do but he is ready to start. Shall he have 90 minutes on the pitch? That all depends how it looks."