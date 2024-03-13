Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool at the end of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa at Anfield on September 03, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Mo Salah is ready to return to Liverpool's starting line-up.

The Reds' talisman had been struggling with a hamstring injury suffered at the African Cup of Nations representing Egypt. Salah then sustained a recurrence of his issue coming off the bench in a 4-1 win at Brentford.

However, Salah has now made two substitute appearances, having been given a 15-minute cameo in last week's 5-1 thrashing of Sparta Prague in the Europa League before featuring for 30 minutes in the thrilling 1-1 draw against Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

Liverpool have two more games this week; first against Sparta in the last-16 second leg at Anfield tomorrow night before making the trip to Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday.

As the Reds continue to challenge for four trophies, they'll want their talisman playing as frequently as possible. And although he might not be ready to play an entire 90 minutes, featuring from the outset is something very much possible for Salah.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Liverpool manager Klopp said: "It’s possible playing longer the last game but that’s the game. It’s important we build up Mo but in this (Man City) game, changing at half-time and was not necessary or possible, we have to deal with changes really carefully. He’s ready. Everything is good now, we don’t have to deal with these things anymore.

"I’m sure he’s ready for 90 minutes, I’m not sure if he should do 90 minutes but he’s ready to start. That’s how it is. He would have been ready to start the last game but not sure how long, that’s always the problem when he came back.