Jurgen Klopp provides Mo Salah injury update ahead of Liverpool's trip to Arsenal
Mo Salah will not be back for Liverpool's trip to Arsenal on Sunday.
The winger returned to Merseyside last week after suffering a hamstring injury during the African Cup of Nations. The plan was for Salah to return to Egypt duty if they were to reach the semi-finals of the tournament - yet they suffered a shock penalty shootout loss against DR Congo in the last 16.
Liverpool face Chelsea at Anfield tomorrow night before they make the trip to Premier League title rivals Arsenal at the weekend but Salah's recovery continues.
He said: "Mo is not ready for this game, not ready for the next game and then not.
“He is injured, I’m not sure if that was a misunderstanding in the beginning. He is injured and a muscle injury takes time.
“It could have been much worse but he is not available in the moment, he is just doing his rehab.”