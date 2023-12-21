Jurgen Klopp provides Ryan Gravenberch injury update ahead of Liverpool's clash against Arsenal
Ryan Gravenberch was absent for Liverpool's 5-1 Carabao Cup victory over West Ham.
Jurgen Klopp is unsure whether Ryan Gravenberch will be back fit for Liverpool's Premier League top-of-the-table showdown against Arsenal.
Gravenberch limped off in last weekend's 0-0 draw against Manchester United with a suspected hamstring injury. However, a scan showed no tear in the muscle and the midfielder was instead suffering from fatigue.
Advertisement
Advertisement
As a result, he was left out of the Reds' match-day squad for their 5-1 routing of West Ham United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. Liverpool now turn their attention back to league action. They currently sit second in the table but are just a point leaders Arsenal ahead of Saturday's crunch clash. Klopp believes the Gunners are currently the best side in the top flight and will want as many of his troops back as possible - and is hopeful about Gravenberch.
The Liverpool manager told BBC 5 Live: "We feel good after that game of course but we know we are going to play probably the strongest team in the Premier League, Arsenal. They are really physically strong.
"They didn't get worse with Declan [Rice] in the team, let me say it like that! Really strong and it will be a difficult and different game and we have to make sure it is difficult for Arsenal as well. I am looking forward to it. Maybe Ryan [Gravenberch] will be back. Besides that, it is not a full squad that we have. But now going through these games, we are back on track."