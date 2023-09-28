Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp insists that Joe Gomez will be ready to feature for Liverpool when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (19.45 BST).

The defender was absent from the Reds’ 3-1 victory over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup third round last night. Gomez has deputised at right-back for Trent Alexander-Arnold - who has a hamstring injury - in the past two Premier League games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Gomez not involved and Alexander-Arnold deemed not ready to face the Foxes despite being back in training, Curtis Jones operated as an auxiliary full-back. Klopp will be hopeful both defenders will be available to face Tottenham in the capital - and seems confident the Gomez can be involved.