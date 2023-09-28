Register
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Jurgen Klopp provides update on absent Liverpool star ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash

Liverpool travel to Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend.

By Will Rooney
Published 28th Sep 2023, 08:03 BST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty ImagesLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp insists that Joe Gomez will be ready to feature for Liverpool when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (19.45 BST).

The defender was absent from the Reds’ 3-1 victory over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup third round last night. Gomez has deputised at right-back for Trent Alexander-Arnold - who has a hamstring injury - in the past two Premier League games.

With Gomez not involved and Alexander-Arnold deemed not ready to face the Foxes despite being back in training, Curtis Jones operated as an auxiliary full-back. Klopp will be hopeful both defenders will be available to face Tottenham in the capital - and seems confident the Gomez can be involved.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Liverpool manager Klopp said: “We couldn't play Stefan [Bajcetic] long, we have to be careful with him. Joey will be OK for the weekend but was not OK for today. For Trent it is too early. So I needed to find solutions and Curtis was always in my mind as a potential solution there.”

Related topics:TottenhamTeam newsJurgen KloppTrent Alexander-Arnold