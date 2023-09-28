Jurgen Klopp provides update on absent Liverpool star ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash
Liverpool travel to Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend.
Jurgen Klopp insists that Joe Gomez will be ready to feature for Liverpool when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (19.45 BST).
The defender was absent from the Reds’ 3-1 victory over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup third round last night. Gomez has deputised at right-back for Trent Alexander-Arnold - who has a hamstring injury - in the past two Premier League games.
Advertisement
Advertisement
With Gomez not involved and Alexander-Arnold deemed not ready to face the Foxes despite being back in training, Curtis Jones operated as an auxiliary full-back. Klopp will be hopeful both defenders will be available to face Tottenham in the capital - and seems confident the Gomez can be involved.
Speaking at his post-match press conference, Liverpool manager Klopp said: “We couldn't play Stefan [Bajcetic] long, we have to be careful with him. Joey will be OK for the weekend but was not OK for today. For Trent it is too early. So I needed to find solutions and Curtis was always in my mind as a potential solution there.”