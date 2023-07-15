Jurgen Klopp is relishing Liverpool's upcoming training camp - and insists the door is 'open' for his fledgling stars to thrust their way into his plans.

The Reds today jet off to the Black Forest in Germany where they will spend 10 days. It will prove a crucial part of Liverpool's plans, with Klopp and his coaching staff set to ramp up preparations for the 2023-24 season. There are also friendlies organised against Karlsruher SC and Greuther Furth.

The likes of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz will all be in attendance. The first team will be complemented by youngsters all aiming to catch the eye.

Klopp revealed that he's been impressed with Conor Bradley, who spent last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers, and 17-year-old winger Ben Doak since Liverpool reassembled for duty earlier this week - and there’s an opportunity for others to do the same.

Speaking to LFC TV, the Reds boss said: “[It will be] super-important. Super, super-important. We have a lot of sessions there, not a lot of spare time, I would say. Two games, one in the middle, one at the end. Yeah, very important.

“So, there are now not too many new players but [we have] a lot of young players, of course, in and young players for who the door is open, who can play a different role next season. They are all a year older, looking really good – Conor Bradley looking really good, Ben Doak really good, Bobby Clark grew somehow, which is normal!

