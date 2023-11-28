Jurgen Klopp 'really excited' as Liverpool pair could step up injury return

Conor Bradley and Kaide Gordon may be in line to feature for Liverpool under-21s against Burnley.

Liverpool under-21s are back in action for the first time after the international break when they face Burnley in the Lancashire Senior Cup tonight (19.00 GMT).

And the Reds could use the game for two players on the periphery of Jurgen Klopp's first team to get much-needed minutes under their belt.

Klopp has already admitted that Conor Bradley requires games under his belt after recovering from a back injury. The right-back enjoyed a highly fruitful loan spell at Bolton Wanderers last season. He made a total of 53 appearances, scoring seven goals and scoring six assists to help the Trotters reach the League One play-off semi-finals and win the EFL Trophy.

Bradley returned to Liverpool in the summer and played a big part in pre-season. He started in the opening two friendlies in Germany against Karlsruher and Greuther Furth, with Trent Alexander-Arnold operating in a midfield role.

However, Bradley was ruled out of the trip to Singapore after he suffered a stress fracture to his back. As a result, Liverpool have been patient with the 20-year-old's recovery given his age and how hid body is still developing.

Yet Bradley has been training over the past couple of weeks, with Klopp revealing before last weekend's 1-1 draw at Manchester City that the plan was to get the Northern Ireland international some games with the under-21s.

“Conor Bradley is completely normal in training, but now he needs to play games – starting with the U21s," said the Anfield chief.

Bradley has made five Liverpool appearances since his debut at Norwich City in the Carabao Cup in 2021.

Another fledgling talent who also spent last week with the first team at the AXA Training Centre is Kaide Gordon. The winger has endured a nightmare period since suffering a pelvic issue in the summer of 2022. That ruled him out for the entirety of last season.

However, Gordon has made three outings for the young Reds this term, including captaining the side in a 2-1 EFL Trophy loss to Barrow before the international break. Liverpool will want the 19-year-old, who signed from Derby County in February 2021 for a fee that could reach £3 million, more minutes under his belt and they could come against Burnley at the Lancashire FA's Leyland base.

“Kaide Gordon was with us in training the whole week, which is really exciting. “[He] looks really good, needs now to gain minutes," said Klopp.