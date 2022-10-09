Liverpool man to miss at least 13 matches as Jurgen Klopp receives injury blow ahead of Arsenal
Arthur Melo is set for surgery as his Liverpool career takes another hit.
Arthur Melo won’t play for Liverpool again this year, reports suggest.
The Athletic claims that the on-loan Juventus midfielder is set for surgery and will be unavailable for ‘3-4 months’.
Arthur has made just one appearance since signing for the Reds on summer transfer deadline day.
The 26-year-old was absent for Jurgen Klopp’s squad for Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat of Rangers in the Champions League.
Klopp subsequently confirmed that Arthur had picked up a muscle injury.
And now the former Barcelona man is set for a prolonged period on the sidelines.
Liverpool paid a loan fee of £4 million to sign Arthur from Juventus and have the option to sign him permanently for circa £33 million.
But with Arthur ruled out until the New Year, he will miss at least 13 matches.