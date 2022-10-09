Arthur Melo is set for surgery as his Liverpool career takes another hit.

Arthur Melo won’t play for Liverpool again this year, reports suggest.

The Athletic claims that the on-loan Juventus midfielder is set for surgery and will be unavailable for ‘3-4 months’.

Arthur has made just one appearance since signing for the Reds on summer transfer deadline day.

The 26-year-old was absent for Jurgen Klopp’s squad for Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat of Rangers in the Champions League.

Klopp subsequently confirmed that Arthur had picked up a muscle injury.

And now the former Barcelona man is set for a prolonged period on the sidelines.

Liverpool paid a loan fee of £4 million to sign Arthur from Juventus and have the option to sign him permanently for circa £33 million.