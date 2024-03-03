Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool showing his appreciation to the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool FC at City Ground on March 02, 2024 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp dismissed claims that Darwin Nunez's late winner should not have stood as Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Nunez made a return from injury to come off the bench and earn the Reds a dramatic 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. The Uruguay striker bagged in the ninth minute of stoppage-time as Liverpool moved four points clear in the title race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Forest were left incensed by referee Paul Tierney. Play had stopped beforehand for a head injury Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate suffered. While the home ground were in possession, the ball was dropped back to visiting goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. Nunez bagged one minute and 50 seconds later, which sent the travelling Kopites into ecstasy and left the home side fuming.

Forest coach Steven Reid was given a red card at full-time while Nuno Espirito Santo refused to comment on the decision. Meanwhile, ex-Premier League official Mark Clattenburg - who served as a referee analyst for Forest - rued the decision. He told BBC 5 Live: "[Forest] should have had the ball back.

"If the referee stops the game, he has to give the ball back to the team in possession. That was Forest. "When [the ball was] is given to the keeper, with Liverpool scoring afterwards, you can see why [Forest] are aggrieved.

"I haven't spoken to the referee - I'll leave that to the club. I went to go into the referee's dressing room [after the game] but he wouldn't allow it."

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Klopp saw no issue with the decision as a similar incident happened in the first half. The Liverpool manager said: "It happened exactly the same in the first half, didn't it? It was exactly the same, just the other way around, right? What would you say about that? I expected it exactly to happen like that because it happened in the first half like that. If it wouldn't have happened in the first half, I would have asked a question as well.