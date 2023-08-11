Southampton have turned down three bids from Liverpool and one from Chelsea for Romeo Lavia.

Jurgen Klopp is unsure as to whether Liverpool’s transfer business is done despite agreeing a deal to sign Moises Caicedo.

The Reds boss confirmed that Brighton and Hove Albion have accepted an offer for the midfielder. A British record fee of £110 million has been brokered.

Liverpool’s move for Caicedo came at breakneck speed after they had been in hot pursuit of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia. Three bids, culminating at £46 million, have been rebuffed by the Saints.

Caicedo is earmarked to replace Fabinho after his sale to Al-Ittihad. However, the Reds still have fewer options in the engine room than last season after the exits of James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson - as well as Juventus loanee Arthur Melo.

Lavia’s future at Southampton remains uncertain with Chelsea - who had been the summer frontrunners for Caicedo and have still reportedly not given up their chase - making a £48 million offer. It has also been suggested that the Reds are interested in signing a defender before the window closes.

But Klopp was tight-lipped as to whether Liverpool will make any further additions if they land Caicedo. The Reds boss was speaking at his pre-match press conference before the 2023-24 Premier League curtain-raiser against Chelsea on Sunday. When asked if he’ll still be looking to strengthen elsewhere, with Lavia’s name mentioned, Klopp replied: “Let’s talk about that if these kind of things happen. It’s nothing I really can’t say about.