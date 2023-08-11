Jurgen Klopp is unsure as to whether Liverpool’s transfer business is done despite agreeing a deal to sign Moises Caicedo.
The Reds boss confirmed that Brighton and Hove Albion have accepted an offer for the midfielder. A British record fee of £110 million has been brokered.
Liverpool’s move for Caicedo came at breakneck speed after they had been in hot pursuit of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia. Three bids, culminating at £46 million, have been rebuffed by the Saints.
Caicedo is earmarked to replace Fabinho after his sale to Al-Ittihad. However, the Reds still have fewer options in the engine room than last season after the exits of James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson - as well as Juventus loanee Arthur Melo.
Lavia’s future at Southampton remains uncertain with Chelsea - who had been the summer frontrunners for Caicedo and have still reportedly not given up their chase - making a £48 million offer. It has also been suggested that the Reds are interested in signing a defender before the window closes.
But Klopp was tight-lipped as to whether Liverpool will make any further additions if they land Caicedo. The Reds boss was speaking at his pre-match press conference before the 2023-24 Premier League curtain-raiser against Chelsea on Sunday. When asked if he’ll still be looking to strengthen elsewhere, with Lavia’s name mentioned, Klopp replied: “Let’s talk about that if these kind of things happen. It’s nothing I really can’t say about.
“That’s the truth. Let’s do it step by step and see what happens in the next hours or days and then let’s go from there. We have enough time to talk about all [of] that.”