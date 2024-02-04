Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp applauds the travelling fans after the loss against Arsenal. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp admitted that Arsenal were full value for their victory over Liverpool.

The Reds' lead at the summit of the table was slashed to two points after a comprehensive 3-1 loss. Liverpool were second best throughout the clash, wit Bukayo Saka opening the scoring for the home side in the 14th minute. The Reds were given a lucky break when they equalised through Gabriel Magalhaes' own goal in first-half stoppage-time but could not take further advantage.

Slapstick defending between Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk allowed Gabriel Martinelli to restore Arsenal's advantage in the 67th minute before Ibrahima Konate was sent off for two bookable offences - and then Leandro Trossard put the gloss on their triumph in the closing stages.

And Klopp, speaking to Sky Sports, had no complaints. The Liverpool manager said: "In general we can admit that Arsenal deserve the three points.

"The circumstances were a bit strange. The goal for us was similar to the cup game. In the cup game we had even bigger chances.

"We scored the goal at half-time and having nil shots on target, but a goal is a bit stranger. We had to adapt in a lot of moments today.

"We found our way into the game, we had crosses and situations where it was close and then the second half. But if you cannot keep it open, then Arsenal might become a little nervous. "The red card did not help and we had to change what we tried a lot."

Klopp opted to drop Darwin Nunez to the bench as he was nursing an ankle issue. The striker came off the bench in the 57th minute although couldn't get into the game. Asked if it was a mistake not starting Nunez, Klopp replied: "Maybe. But I understand it.