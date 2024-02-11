Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Liverpool can swiftly get players back available so their Premier League title challenge is not derailed.

The Reds battled to a 3-1 win over Burnley despite having options depleted. In total, nine members of the squad missed out. They included key pair Mo Salah and Dominic Szoboszlai because of respective hamstring injuries while Ibrahima Konate served a one-match suspension.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What's more, Liverpool were hit by illness in the build-up to the encounter. Joe Gomez had flu while goalkeeper Alisson Becker was battling a different issue. To compound the Reds' difficulties, Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced off at half-time with a recurrence of a knee injury - and Ryan Gravenberch also felt a problem in the warm-up so he could not be used from the bench.

Still, the Reds' triumph saw them return to the summit of the table. And with a week until they make the trip to Brentford, Klopp is desperate to get bodies back.

The Liverpool manager told reporters: "We lost Joey with the flu. Ali, we will see. Before the game, Ryan felt a little bit somewhere. They told me he is fine but you cannot bring on a player warming up. We have to recover quickly and hopefully, a lot of the boys will be back before the next game because we need them."

On Trent's injury, Klopp said: "He stuck in the grass [his studs], we will see. We need a further assessment."

Advertisement

Advertisement