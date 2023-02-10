Thiago Alcantara injury latest ahead of Liverpool’s Merseyside derby against Everton.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Thiago Alcantara missed Liverpool training because of a hip issue.

The midfielder was not spotted at the AXA Training Centre on Thursday afternoon. That’s after Thiago played 85 minutes in last weekend’s insipid 3-0 loss to Wolves.

The Reds return to action when they face Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Monday night.

But Thiago, who has started the past 10 games in all competitions, has a hip problem that’s forced him to miss training this week.