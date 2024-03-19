'That would be helpful' - Jurgen Klopp reveals his big Liverpool hope for the next two weeks
Jurgen Klopp is hoping that Liverpool's players aren't stretched even further while on international duty.
The Reds' hectic schedule appeared to catch up on them as they suffered a 4-3 extra-time loss against Manchester United and crashed out of the FA Cup quarter-finals. It was Liverpool's eighth fixture in 25 days, with their dreams of winning four trophies this season coming to an end.
The season now pauses for the final international break. Mo Salah has been given special dispensation to not represent Egypt but key players including Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez will meet up with their respective nations. Most of those on duty are competing in friendlies bar Endo, whose Japan team have 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
And Klopp, speaking after the loss against United, has his fingers crossed that none of his squad return with injuries for when Liverpool's Premier League title charge recommences against Brighton on 31 March.
The Liverpool manager said: "I am not exactly sure when they play the first games. I think probably Thursday or Friday, something like that, so until then it should be fine. I think most of them have friendlies, Wataru I think has qualifiers. Can I make this decision for the managers? Most of them don’t speak the same language and I have no contact. They want them as well in the best possible shape in the summer, so most of them play either Copa or Euros.
"So, I hope they don’t have to play now two games [of] 90 minutes and stuff like this, that would be helpful, but it is not in my hands. Does it come in the right moment? If we were playing and the next game would be on Thursday or Friday I would be fine with that as well. It’s never cool when they are not around, I like it a lot when they are here and we can really give players a day off and just treatment and stuff like this. But it is not the first time like this, it is the last time like that [of his time at Liverpool]. Let’s just hope they come back in a good shape and then we go."