Jurgen Klopp reveals if Thiago Alcantara will miss the rest of Liverpool's season after fresh injury blow
Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on Thiago Alcantara after his latest Liverpool injury blow.
The midfielder made a return from a nine-month absence in last Sunday's 3-1 loss at Arsenal. Thiago came off the bench for the final five minutes but sustained a fresh complaint.
Klopp is hopeful that Thiago's problem is not a 'big issue' and he will play again this season. The Spain international's contract expires at the end of the season.
Speaking ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Burnley at Anfield tomorrow, Klopp told reporters: "Thiago is not cool. Everything looked fantastic in training, we show quite a lot on LFCTV and you could see the training moments, he looks outstanding.
"Let him play a few minutes and yeah, it’s a muscle issue. We don’t know the extent yet so we have to wait but it’s not coo, really not good new for him or us. On top of losing the game is not good."
Asked if Thiago could play again this season, Klopp replied: "Yes but we didn’t really think about that in the moment. W’re getting full assessment and knowing exactly where it came from. It’s not intensity, stuff like this, there are different things
"It’s not a big, big injury, definitely not, but is something more than needed."