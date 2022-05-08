Liverpool drew 1-1 against Tottenham Hotspur and could find themselves three points behind Manchester City should they beat Newcastle United today.

Jurgen Klopp admitted the Liverpool dressing room was 'not flying' after they dropped points in the Premier League title race.

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield last night, which has given the advantage to Manchester City in the battle for the top-flight crown.

Liverpool have moved top of the table on goal difference but City can now go three points clear should they beat Newcastle United today.

Spurs took the lead through Son Heung-min in the second half before Luis Diaz's deflected effort earned the Reds a point.

Sections of Kopites will undoubtedly feel their chances of winning the Premier League title are now over.

But Klopp has been expecting twists and turns as the campaign reaches a crescendo - and hasn’t given up belief.

What’s been said

The Liverpool boss told BT Sport: "I'm really happy with the performance and mentality we showed against an incredibly-good opponent with a game-plan.

"I thought we had a few things we were on a completely different level. The counter-press was outstanding.

"They scored a goal and we had to keep our calm and increase the pressure, which is a massive challenge. But we did and scored the equaliser and that's it.

"Not the result we wanted but the performance we wanted so I'm fine.

"We said before the game, we have to shoot because the box will be full so a deflection is a chance.

Virgil van Dijk dejected after Liverpool’s draw against Tottenham. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

"It's incredibly difficult to play against a world-class opponent with world-class players and a world-class manager - with a full week to prepare.

“We play every three days, that's so tricky but I'm really fine with the performance and we keep going.

“The dressing room is not flying at this moment like probably nobody out there but, come on, it was always clear something like this can happen.

“Not all games are played and it's not now we need a defeat of Man City against Newcastle, there are other games to play and we just have to keep going. That was always clear

“I wish we won this game for all the effort the boys put in.

“We have a point more than before the game, that's a positive. We wanted three, that's not so cool.”

Speaking to the BBC on the dressing room's reaction, Klopp said: "They are down in the dressing room, it was intense.

“When you play top teams, you need luck in the decisive moments.

“I'm not happy but not as sad as the players are right now and it is my job to explain why something happens like this.”