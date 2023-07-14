Jurgen Klopp has explained that the Liverpool dressing room were excited when they found about their double summer transfer swoop.

The Reds have brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively. Mac Allister, who cost an initial £35 million, was part of a Seagulls side that finished sixth in the Premier League and helped Argentina to 2022 World Cup glory in Qatar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, £60 million was splashed out on Szoboszlai, who recorded 10 goals and 13 assists for Leipzig last term.

Both players bolster Liverpool’s midfield options and Klopp revealed that members of his squad were pleasantly surprised both had been prised to Anfield.

Speaking to LFC TV, the Reds boss said: “Very happy! Two very good players. I was immediately thinking about nicknames and I thought it would be great nickname for Alexis... Gary [McAllister]! He plays pretty good football, obviously, the same as Dom.

“I was pretty clear in the moment we signed them, the public reception was pretty good, internally it was outstanding, the boys know about football so they were immediately like, ‘Oh my God...’ so that’s really good. Now they are here and didn’t take long, let me say, to impress on the pitch as well, so that’s good. How I said, some changes, Trent cut his hair - [back to] the most successful haircut in his career, so he sacrificed the cool look for success, I like that!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpol reassembled for pre-season training earlier this week and Klopp is pleased was the ‘intensity’ he’s observed so far. He added: “Very good. Very good. We had not a slow start, but a start with a small group on Saturday and since Tuesday everybody is in. There are still a couple of injured players, of course, but everybody is here now and really looking good.