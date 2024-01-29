Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jurgen Klopp declared there are more talents still to come through off the Liverpool Academy conveyor belt.

The Reds' 5-2 FA Cup fourth-round victory over Norwich City underlined the thriving youth system that has been put in place over Klopp's eight years as Anfield boss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the comfortable triumph, nine players who have come through the ranks featured. Curtis Jones opened the scoring and was assisted by James McConnell making his full debut, while Conor Bradley set up two goals and Jarell Quansah made his 17th appearance of the season.

Academy poster boy Trent Alexander-Arnold came off the bench after injury while Harvey Elliott, Caoimhin Kelleher, Owen Beck and Bobby Clark were all on the bench.

What's more, Stefan Bajcetic - who played 19 times last season - remains injured along with exciting winger Ben Doak, while the club's youngest-ever FA Cup goalscorer Kaide Gordon was not in the squad and instead represented the under-21s in a 2-0 win against Fulham.

It's an exciting time for the academy, with a potential golden generation breaking through. Speaking after the Norwich triumph, Klopp revealed that Trey Nyoni 16, Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas, both 18, are among the other exciting prospects emerging.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asked if the current crop of fledgling stars is the strongest it's been since taking the Anfield hot seat, Klopp replied: "Yeah and you don’t know a few yet. So, maybe you know them but they were not with us yet on the pitch and stuff like this, but there is a lot to come still. Today, Bobby Clark didn’t come on and I think he did particularly well in the last few games.

"Trey and Dannsy are special as well from the under-18s, Kouma , as well. There is a lot of really good players coming up still so, yeah, the academy is in a good moment, I would say producing-wise. It’s wonderful."