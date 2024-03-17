Jurgen Klopp reveals fresh Liverpool triple injury concern after Man Utd loss -'felt his groin'
Jurgen Klopp admitted three Liverpool players suffered issues in the FA Cup loss against Manchester United.
The Reds' dreams of winning four trophies this season are over after a 4-3 quarter-final defeat by their bitter rivals at Old Trafford.
Liverpool led the showdown twice, with Alexis Mac Allister and Mo Salah cancelling out Scott McTominay's opening goal in the first half before and Harvey Elliott bagged at the end of first-half stoppage-time. But Liverpool could not hold on for penalties when United broke at pace and Amad netted, with Klopp's side's recent hectic schedule, coupled witha raft of regulat starters on the sidelines, appeared to catch up on them.
And after the United reverse, Klopp revealed that Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo all suffered issues. Speaking to ITV,, the Liverpool manager said: "Now the boys go on international duty, we hope they come back healthy," said the Reds boss. "Lucho [Diaz] felt his groin, Darwin hamstring. Cody twisted his ankle. They play again in four or five days, it's crazy. Hopefully we will finish the season in style. I really feel for our people."