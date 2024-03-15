Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp believes that Mateusz Musiałowski is the latest Liverpool youngster ready to make the first-team step up.

It has been an incredible season for academy products who have made the step into the senior set-up. Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley are now first-team regulars while Bobby Clark scored his first goal for the club in the 6-1 routing of Sparta Prague as Liverpool cruised into the Europa League quarter-finals. Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas, both 18, scored in a 3-0 win over Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round while James McConnell made his ninth appearance against Sparta.

It was Musialowski's turn to make his maiden appearance for Liverpool off the bench against Sparta when replacing Clark in the 73rd minute. The 20-year-old has been in fine form for the under-21s this season, recording six goals and two assists in 13 games. But the Poland youth international has had to be patient when he comes to first-team chances.