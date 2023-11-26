Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp applauds the travelling fans after the 1-1 draw against Man City. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp hailed the 'super-influential' impact of Trent Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool's draw against Manchester City.

The Reds' vice-captain's 80th-minute strike at the Etihad Stadium rescued the visitors a 1-1 draw. Liverpool were not at their best against the Premier League champions in the top-of-the-table encounter, with Erling Haaland firing home to give City the lead after 26 minutes.

And with the Reds appearing to be heading for a second league loss of the 2023-24 campaign, Alexander-Arnold had other ideas. With 10 minutes remaining, he was teed-up by Mo Salah and fired a right-footed effort into the far corner.

Alexander-Arnold's defensive capabilities were given a stern examination by City's wing wizard Jeremy Doku. But Klopp felt that the England international stood up to the test.

The Liverpool boss said: "Very good. He played a really good game, super-influential. We changed it, if you want, with the position; we brought him and made it more clear where he has to be in these moments.