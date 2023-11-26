Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool player who had a 'really good game' in Man City draw
Liverpool earned a 1-1 draw against Man City at the Etihad.
Jurgen Klopp hailed the 'super-influential' impact of Trent Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool's draw against Manchester City.
The Reds' vice-captain's 80th-minute strike at the Etihad Stadium rescued the visitors a 1-1 draw. Liverpool were not at their best against the Premier League champions in the top-of-the-table encounter, with Erling Haaland firing home to give City the lead after 26 minutes.
And with the Reds appearing to be heading for a second league loss of the 2023-24 campaign, Alexander-Arnold had other ideas. With 10 minutes remaining, he was teed-up by Mo Salah and fired a right-footed effort into the far corner.
Alexander-Arnold's defensive capabilities were given a stern examination by City's wing wizard Jeremy Doku. But Klopp felt that the England international stood up to the test.
The Liverpool boss said: "Very good. He played a really good game, super-influential. We changed it, if you want, with the position; we brought him and made it more clear where he has to be in these moments.
"But he did that really well and had still his moments with Doku where he was really strong in the one-on-one situations. You could see in a lot of moments how difficult it is against him, he is a really good dribbler. Trent was pretty influential today, in a good way."