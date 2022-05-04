Liverpool beat Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final to set up a final against either Real Madrid or Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp admitted his half-time team talk against Villarreal was ‘big’ to ensure Liverpool booked their spot in the Champions League final.

The Reds overcame Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate in the last four as they reached a third European Cup final in just five seasons.

Taking a two-goal lead into the second leg in Spain, Liverpool’s advantage swiftly perished as the La Liga outfit were level at the interval.

But the Reds would come out for the second period and dominate as goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane delivered a 3-2 win on the night and secured their berth in Paris later this month.

Klopp revealed that he told his Liverpool troops to play the way they’re capable of - and it reaped the rewards.

What’s been said

Klopp told BT Sport: “We didn’t play football at all. I told the boys: ‘Yes they have momentum, but they don’t own it. With one situation we can get it back’.

“We have to force ourselves on them. All of a sudden we were in the game, scored goals and made it happen.”

“Conceding a goal after three minutes is obviously not what you wanted. Momentum was on their side, respect to Villarreal - unbelievable what they’ve set up. They put us under pressure over the whole pitch.

Luis Diaz celebrates Liverpool reaching the Champions League final. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

"The problem at half-time is we knew what was wrong because it was obvious but we didn’t have a situation to show where we did it right.

“I told Peter Krawietz (Liverpool’s assistant manager) to find a situation where we do well and we can show it. We came in and he said: ‘Don’t have it!’

“It was a big half-time but it was more important how the boys reacted. It was clear we had to play football.

“It was clear because I accepted if we played the second half like we did the first then I said they will be in the final.

“The perception was if they scored it’s 3-0, if we score it’s 2-1.

“But we are still here and could give it a try.”

Liverpool will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the Champions League final in Paris later this month.

They meet at the Santiago Bernabeu tonight, with City holding a 4-3 aggregate lead from the first leg.

On who he’d rather face, Klopp said: “Whoever it will be, it will be massive.