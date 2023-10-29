Jurgen Klopp reveals what he ‘wasn’t prepared for’ ahead of Liverpool’s win as Luis Diaz update given
Luis Diaz was omitted from Liverpool’s squad following the kidnapping of his parents.
Jurgen Klopp admitted the news that Luis Diaz’s parents had been kidnapped ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Nottingham Forest meant for the ‘most difficult’ game he’s ever had to prepare for.
News broke on the eve of the Anfield encounter that the Reds winger’s mother and father had been abducted in their native Colombia. His mum has been rescued but the whereabouts of Diaz’s dad are still unknown. Diaz has returned to South America.
Liverpool earned a 3-0 victory over Forest, with Diogo Jota - who started in the place of Diaz - holding a shirt of the Reds’ No.7 up after opening the scoring. Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah were also on target.
Speaking at his post-match press conference, Reds boss Klopp said: “The preparation was the most difficult I’ve ever had in my life. Didn’t expect it, wasn’t prepared for it. You don’t want to make the game bigger than it was but we definitely tried to help Lucho with the fight from within. We obviously want to help, we can’t really help, the only thing we can do is fight for him and that’s what the boys do.
“We heard last night late about it. We spoke to Lucho, he wanted to go home, send people with him, have people there. His family is there, that’s why they want to be together, which is understandable. We got the news with his mum, which is fantastic, but since then nothing really. They work on it clearly. We are obviously not the first people who get involved but we try to get knowledge as much as possible but we don’t want to disturb in any way important people there. We just want to support Lucho.”