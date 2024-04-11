Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he would not change Liverpool’s starting line-up if he could replay their sobering loss against Atalanta.

The Reds face elimination from the Europa League after suffering a 3-0 defeat by the Serie A side in the quarter-final first leg at Anfield. Klopp opted to make six changes to his team from last Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Manchester United as he benched Mo Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Andy Robertson.

The trio were brought on at half-time with Liverpool a goal down following Gianlucca Scamacca’s goal. But things got worse for the Reds after the break with Scamacca doubling Atalanta’s advantage before Mario Pasalic compounded the home side’s misery.

But given the busy schedule Liverpool find themselves in as they face Crystal Palace in the Premier League title race on Sunday, Klopp insists he’d name the same team in hindsight. The Reds boss said: “That’s how it is when you lose a game, I get that 100%. The reason I did it and do exactly same thing again. If you want to be good in the rest of the season, you have to make changes.

Harvey was all right, it was not Harvey. We did not take off three worst players. Curtis came back from injury, you could see good moments and it’s the most important training session he had. Harvey was all right, Kosti not a lot of rhythm so you thought let’s give the game a chance. By the way, we lost the second half 2-0 and the first half 1-0. I don’t know which one was not better.