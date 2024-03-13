Michael Edwards (left), Jurgen Klopp (middle) and Mike Gordon (right) // (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has given his reaction to Michael Edwards' return to Liverpool.

Edwards left his role as Anfield sporting director in the summer of 2022, having been at the nucleus of the six major trophies being won - including the Champions League and Premier League.

With Klopp departing his post as manager at the end of the season, owners Fenway Sports Group has managed to persuade Edwards to rejoin the company as CEO of football. His remit will not only oversee Liverpool but help 'the growth of FSG in global football through additional investment'.

Klopp told of his delight that the 44-year-old will be back at Anfield. But he shot down any hopes that it may persuade him to reverse his decision and stay at Liverpool.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Thursday's Europa League last-16 second-leg clash against Sparta Prague, Klopp said: “We had a conversation, Michael and I always had a really good relationship, was always very good on a professional basis.

“A lot of good things happened when we were here together, and Michael decided to do something else. Now he’s back, I’m really happy. I’ve said it a few times, I want to see the club in the best possible place after I left, everything we can do as long as I’m here I will do.

“After that, other people have to do it and I think it’s a top solution, honestly. Our conversation was great, we spoke about a lot things, players, the situation of the club as I was in and he wasn’t. What has changed, what might have to change. A really good talk. I think it’s top news for the club.

“No (he didn't ask if Klopp would change his mind) because, and it’s important for the job, he’s not dumb. It’s not a subject to talk about. Can you imagine I change my mind now? Of course not.