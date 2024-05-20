Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool celebrating with the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 19, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp’s final game as Liverpool manager ended in a 2-0 victory over Wolves.

Jurgen Klopp has stressed that he believes he’s now retired from management after bringing down the curtain on his time at Liverpool - but he does plan to return to Anfield at some stage next season as a supporter.

Klopp took charge of his final game as Reds boss, which ended in a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. After almost nine years in the hot seat, delivering seven major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League, Liverpool are once again rubbing shoulders with the European elite.

Yet the German has admitted he’s run out of energy having overseen 491 games, three title races and 10 finals. Klopp also spent similar timeframes at the helm of Mainz and Borussia Dortmund respectively before moving to Merseyside in October 2015.

After an emotional day at Anfield, Klopp now plans for a long break. At present, he is adamant that he won’t manage again but hasn’t entirely ruled it out.

Now he classes himself as a Liverpool fan and could be back at L4 after October’s international break to watch a team that will have Arne Slot in the dugout. Klopp said at his post-match press conference: “I will come back occasionally but as a supporter now and I’m fine with that. Maybe not for the first game of the season. I don’t have time then [for the first game of next season]. Maybe after the second international break or something like that. I decided. I’m really happy we did it that way.

“I will work. I finished that job. I don’t know exactly why no-one believes I won’t be a manager again but I understand why because it seems to be a drug. It looks like because everyone comes back and works until they’re 70-something.

“I always had the idea I won’t do that. Other people are smarter, can do it in different ways. I have to be all in. I have to be the spark, the energiser and I’m empty.