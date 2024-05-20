Jurgen Klopp confirms when he expects to return to Liverpool as future managerial plan revealed
Jurgen Klopp has stressed that he believes he’s now retired from management after bringing down the curtain on his time at Liverpool - but he does plan to return to Anfield at some stage next season as a supporter.
Klopp took charge of his final game as Reds boss, which ended in a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers. After almost nine years in the hot seat, delivering seven major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League, Liverpool are once again rubbing shoulders with the European elite.
Yet the German has admitted he’s run out of energy having overseen 491 games, three title races and 10 finals. Klopp also spent similar timeframes at the helm of Mainz and Borussia Dortmund respectively before moving to Merseyside in October 2015.
After an emotional day at Anfield, Klopp now plans for a long break. At present, he is adamant that he won’t manage again but hasn’t entirely ruled it out.
Now he classes himself as a Liverpool fan and could be back at L4 after October’s international break to watch a team that will have Arne Slot in the dugout. Klopp said at his post-match press conference: “I will come back occasionally but as a supporter now and I’m fine with that. Maybe not for the first game of the season. I don’t have time then [for the first game of next season]. Maybe after the second international break or something like that. I decided. I’m really happy we did it that way.
“I will work. I finished that job. I don’t know exactly why no-one believes I won’t be a manager again but I understand why because it seems to be a drug. It looks like because everyone comes back and works until they’re 70-something.
“I always had the idea I won’t do that. Other people are smarter, can do it in different ways. I have to be all in. I have to be the spark, the energiser and I’m empty.
“I have to start with the rest and we’ll see. There will be opportunities but I don’t sit here and think: ‘Maybe I’ll take that’. At this moment, see you later.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.