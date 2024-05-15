Jurgen Klopp reveals why he made quadruple Liverpool substitution that led to Aston Villa comeback
Jurgen Klopp has explained why he made a quadruple substitution that resulted in Liverpool dropping points in his final away game as manager.
The Reds were held to a 3-3 stalemate against Aston Villa despite being firmly in control of the encounter. Liverpool took the lead after only 61 seconds when home keeper Emi Martinez spilt Harvey Elliott’s cross and the ball found the back of the net.
And while Youri Tielemanns equalised for Villa, Cody Gakpo restored the advantage before half-time. Three minutes into the second period, Jarell Quansah headed home to increase Liverpool’s advantage.
The Reds appeared they were going to comfortably see out the game. On 75 minutes, Klopp opted to make four changes with Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch and Darwin Nunez replacing Elliott, Gakpo, Wataru Endo and Luis Diaz respectively.
That was because the Liverpool boss felt tiredness was setting in and his side were losing their shape. Szoboszlai had a decent chance but the visitors gifted Villa a lifeline when Alexis Mac Allister lost possession deep in his own half and John Duran finished. That gave Unai Emery’s Champions League-chasing side momentum and then equalised with two minutes of normal time remaining when Duran notched his second.
Sections of supporters have pointed towards the decision costing Liverpool a last triumph on the road this season. On the reason why, Klopp said: “Two-one, nice goal, second half, again good, not a big change and they all of a sudden push us back or whatever.
“[Then] 3-1, wonderful. Then we get a bit tired, the organisation gets a bit loose and they create too much. That's the moment where you can change. That's what we did and we had immediately after the change two or three good situations – one really good situation I think with Dom in the six-yard box. Then we make the mistake for the 3-2, give the ball away there, and then the gates were open and it was Aston Villa really smelling the chance again. They took the point and that's how it is, not great but you can make of it what you want, that it's the story of the season or whatever. I don't see it like that.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.