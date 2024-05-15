Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool threw away a two-goal lead to end up drawing 3-3 against Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp has explained why he made a quadruple substitution that resulted in Liverpool dropping points in his final away game as manager.

The Reds were held to a 3-3 stalemate against Aston Villa despite being firmly in control of the encounter. Liverpool took the lead after only 61 seconds when home keeper Emi Martinez spilt Harvey Elliott’s cross and the ball found the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while Youri Tielemanns equalised for Villa, Cody Gakpo restored the advantage before half-time. Three minutes into the second period, Jarell Quansah headed home to increase Liverpool’s advantage.

The Reds appeared they were going to comfortably see out the game. On 75 minutes, Klopp opted to make four changes with Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch and Darwin Nunez replacing Elliott, Gakpo, Wataru Endo and Luis Diaz respectively.

That was because the Liverpool boss felt tiredness was setting in and his side were losing their shape. Szoboszlai had a decent chance but the visitors gifted Villa a lifeline when Alexis Mac Allister lost possession deep in his own half and John Duran finished. That gave Unai Emery’s Champions League-chasing side momentum and then equalised with two minutes of normal time remaining when Duran notched his second.

Sections of supporters have pointed towards the decision costing Liverpool a last triumph on the road this season. On the reason why, Klopp said: “Two-one, nice goal, second half, again good, not a big change and they all of a sudden push us back or whatever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad