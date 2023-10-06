Register
‘Was clear’ - Jurgen Klopp reveals why he subbed Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Wataru Endo at half-time

The trio were all withdrawn early in Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Union SG.

By Will Rooney
Published 6th Oct 2023, 03:00 BST

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that his triple Liverpool substitution he made in the Europa League victory over Royal Union Saint-Gilloise was planned.

Klopp surprisingly started Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez in the Group E at Anfield. That’s despite Cody Gakpo being ruled out with injury and doubtful for Sunday’s clash against Brighton in the Premier League, with Diogo Jota already suspended.

Wataru Endo was also handed an appearance from the outset as the Reds made nine changes. Liverpool were not at their best in the first half, with Salah and Nunez both spurning big chances before Ryan Gravenberch opened the scoring on 42 minutes. After the interval, Salah, Nunez and Endo were withdrawn and replaced by Luis Diaz, Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool would seal their triumph in stoppage-time against Union, with Diogo Jota finishing calmly.

On the decision, Klopp told reporters: “Yes, all three subs were planned. If we could do it, that was the idea. If we could do it and nobody else had problems, then it was clear these three boys go off.”

