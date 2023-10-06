The trio were all withdrawn early in Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Union SG.

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that his triple Liverpool substitution he made in the Europa League victory over Royal Union Saint-Gilloise was planned.

Klopp surprisingly started Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez in the Group E at Anfield. That’s despite Cody Gakpo being ruled out with injury and doubtful for Sunday’s clash against Brighton in the Premier League, with Diogo Jota already suspended.

Wataru Endo was also handed an appearance from the outset as the Reds made nine changes. Liverpool were not at their best in the first half, with Salah and Nunez both spurning big chances before Ryan Gravenberch opened the scoring on 42 minutes. After the interval, Salah, Nunez and Endo were withdrawn and replaced by Luis Diaz, Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool would seal their triumph in stoppage-time against Union, with Diogo Jota finishing calmly.