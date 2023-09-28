Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Jurgen Klopp insisted that Curtis Jones has always been a ‘potential solution’ to feature at right-back for Liverpool.

The academy product was deployed as a makeshift defender in the Reds’ 3-1 victory over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup third round last night. Klopp was left short of options with Trent Alexander-Arnold still recovering from a hamstring injury, while Joe Gomez was also unavailable.

Stefan Bajcetic has feature in the position during last week’s triumph against LASK in the Europa League but his minutes continue to be managed after recently recovering from a long-term adductor problem. Klopp, therefore, turned to Jones - who was the only player to remain in the starting line-up from the 3-1 win against West Ham in the Premier League. Not only that but he was handed the captain’s armband in the absence of Virgil van Dijk, which Klopp revealed is how he ‘sold’ the idea to Jones about playing on the right-hand side of the rearguard.

Klopp told reporters: “Yesterday, when I told him he would be playing right-back, the same moment. I sold the right-back idea with the captaincy, let me say it like that. But he was already completely excited when I told him that he will play right-back. The way he executed it was super-special, I have to say. Wow. Super-smart. We thought about him.